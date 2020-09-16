US comments on blockage solution  

Qatar: Houses in neighborhoods reserved due to expats
Twelve houses in neighborhoods reserved for families in Al Shahaniya have been vacated after municipal authorities found workers living in them during a raid.
The raid was carried out to find breaches of the Resolution No 105 of 2020 of the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labour, and Social Affairs.
The resolution is meant to discourage workers from living in homes built for families.
During the raid, the municipal authorities found workers staying in as many as 37 houses in areas reserved for families.
In Ministerial Resolution 105 of 2020, the ministry says “the residence of more than
Qatar prevents an attempt to smuggle a quantity of hashish
The Maritime Customs announced its success in thwarting an attempt to smuggle a quantity of hashish.
The authority published a tweet on its Twitter account this morning, in which it said that maritime customs foiled the smuggling of a large amount of narcotic hashish.
The contraband was hidden in a secret way inside a metal box inside refrigerated fruits at the Ruwais Port customs.
After examination, it was found that 26 bags of hashish, with a total weight of 26 kg
The staff of the General Customs Authority seeks to prevent the entry of narcotic