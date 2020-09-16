President Donald Trump meets with the Emir of Qatar during their bilateral meeting, Sunday, May 21, 2017, at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)
General 

US comments on blockage solution

admin

US comments on blockage solution  

 

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called for a solution to the Gulf crisis and the opening of the borders with the State of Qatar, saying: The Trump administration is keen to see a solution to this conflict and reopen the Qatari air and land borders that are currently closed with other Gulf countries, and we are looking forward to progress on this issue and that it is time for a solution the crisis.