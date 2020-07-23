The US embassy in Doha has issued a warning

The US Embassy in Doha has posted a warning through its official Twitter account, noting that there have been repeated fraud attempts that include communications from frau

dsters who make false promises about fake scholarships.

In its tweet, the embassy said: “The embassy has been notified of repeated fraud attempts, including some fraudsters communicating by phone or via email to the targets and claiming that they are working with the US embassy in Doha or the Qatari embassies around the world.

The embassy added that the fraudsters require recipients to pay money to provide services related to educational opportunities in America or legal services to help them solve problems related to study programs they previously joined in America.

The fraudsters also claim that the FBI is aware of their cases and has initiated an investigation, thereby deluding the recipients of the need to pay.

The embassy called for the need to pay attention to this type of fraud and not respond to it, adding: No American government entity, including the United States of America in Doha, will ask anyone to pay money in exchange for educational or legal services.

The embassy clarified that when a person receives any call or email stating that he is under investigation by the FBI or any other agency and requires him to pay sums of money, please inform the Ministry of Interior through any police station or call the hotline of the Center for E-Crime: 66815757 Or by e-mail: [email protected], and inform the embassy via e-mail: [email protected]