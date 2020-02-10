Various activities across Qatar on Sport Day

Qatar celebrates the ninth edition of its National Sports Day on Tuesday, February 11, Public and private organizations in the country are all set with a rich lineup of events and activities aimed at promoting health and fitness through sport.

Here is a list of various companies and their location depending on their locations:

Various departments of Ministry of Interior, MOPH, Supreme Judiciary Council, Ministry of Finance have lined up various activities in Lusail, Qatar Sports Club, Al Ahli Sport Club, Al Sadd Sports Club and venues in the East of Qatar.



Al Bidda is a prime venue for NSD 2020 as it is the hosting site for Ministry of Culture and Sports, Qatar Central Bank, Mowasalat, Ashghal and many more. Qatar Sports for All has organised activities in Al Bidda Park and Losail Circuit Sports Club and Doha Corniche.



Towards the western part of Qatar, in Al Shahaniya and Al Rayyan Sports Club, also there are events happening.



Aspire will host NHRC, Qatar Gas, Naseem Al Rabeeh, Medgulf and a lot more firms.



In the north, towards Al Khor, there is the opening of Al Bayt Stadium Park, followed by various events at the different venues including North Sidra Farm and Al Khor Sport Club.

Al Wukair, Al Wakra Sport Club and Asian Town in South is the venue for Qatar Racing Club, Doha Cables Qatar, HepWorth and South Security Department Indian Community.



Qatar Foundation and its various organisations are hosting activities in Oxygen Park, Education City Student Center and Green Park.



Qatar Women Sports Committee has specific events lined for Women alone. These are the organisations that have events for women at various destinations.



Katara is the venue for these many organisations.