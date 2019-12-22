VIDEO: A truck breaks into the airport at a crazy speed

Surveillance cameras have documented the first moments of a “pickup” truck, driven by a forty-American man, into the baggage parlor at Sarasota Bradenton Airport at dawn on Thursday, according to American media.

Some of the compound footage, which runs at a crazy speed, appeared as it “exploded” the wall of the hall, up to the reception desk, where there were two employees.

The accident caused damage to airport facilities valued at about a quarter of a million dollars, according to local sites, and US authorities said that the driver, who was seen before the accident driving recklessly, stormed the outer fence from the airport before entering its facilities.

No one knew the reason for the reckless behavior of the truck driver.