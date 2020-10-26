VIDEO: A weird building in Saudi Arabia

A circulating image of a building belonging to a charity in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia sparked widespread controversy on the communication sites, amid warnings of the fall of the strange shape and design, and the possibility of causing a disaster.

Although the people in charge of the building in Abu Arish governorate in the southern region of Jizan confirmed that it was licensed by the municipality and was subject to engineering supervision, its strange shape raised many questions.

It turns out that the building has obtained the necessary licenses, is subject to engineering supervision by specialists, is still under construction, and has not yet appeared in its final form.