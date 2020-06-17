VIDEO: A Zombie caught in KSA

Saudi security personnel arrested a person after he appeared in a video clip that terrorized the people of Al-Baha, claiming that he had been taken.

The man appeared in the video walking like “zombies”, which is the way the filmmakers have long adopted in their horrific films, wearing a completely black uniform.

The scene terrified the people of the area, who were fleeing around it, while police cars surrounded it.

In the end, the police managed to arrest the “zombie”, and he was taken for interrogation.