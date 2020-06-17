VIDEO: A Zombie caught in KSA

Looking for a job? Read this article
American billionaire Elon Musk revealed last year that his company "SpaceX" is developing "spaceports" to launch its "starship" missiles to the moon and Mars, and it seems that the time has come to implement this, according to the newspaper "Daily Mail".
The company's website has published a job announcement stating that it is looking for an operations engineer, to work "as part of a team of engineers and technicians to design and establish an operational naval launch facility."
Musk tweeted via his Twitter account, stressing that "SpaceX is building first-class floating spaceports for Mars and the
Major changes in the "Careem" application
The company "Careem", which runs an application for smart participatory transport services, announced major changes in the application, in which all its services will be merged into one application.
And the "Masrawy" website quoted Muddassir Sheikha, the founding partner of "Careem", as saying that the company will launch a new service package, including gift cards, the service of transporting people across cities, and major updates to the loyalty program.
Sheikha continued, saying: "The gift card enables the user via a serial number to obtain some services from Amazon's e-commerce services and Netflix. It also provides the service