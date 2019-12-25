VIDEO: Airplane attached under a bridge

Doha Metro added 3 new Buses
Doha Metro added 3 new Buses
Doha Metro has added three new feeder bus network services to Matar Qadeem station on the Red Line.
Metrolink, as the service is called, aims to provide first and last mile connectivity to Qatar Rail customers within 2 to 5 kilometre radius of the Doha Metro stations. Here’s the latest routes:
The M120 route
It covers the areas of Al Hilal South and Nuaija. From the Matar Qadeem station it head towards Al Matar Street after that it will head to Umm Al-Maradim Street to Gulf Centre Foodstuffs, then head to Abdul Qadir Al Jazairi Street to reach
Android users should READ this Article
Android users should READ this Article
Android smartphones are among the most popular devices around the world.
But if you have an Android smartphone, you may need to reevaluate the applications that you have installed on your device, as researchers from White Ops discovered that more than 100 dangerous applications contain fraudulent advertisements.
And in detail that a blog about the company’s results said: “The White Ops team recently identified more than 100 malicious applications, with more than 4.6 million downloads, broadcasts fraudulent advertisements, and all applications use a common code package called Suraka.”
The researchers found that these applications contain a code that