VIDEO: Airplane attached under a bridge

In a strange scene, a truck carrying an “India Post” plane, suspended from work, was suspended under a bridge in the Jurgapur district, in the state of West Bengal, India, after failing to estimate the size of its cargo, which did not fit the height of the bridge.

The Boeing B737 remained at Kolkata Airport for several years, after being suspended from operation. But the plan to move the abandoned plane to a scrap yard, a terrible ending ended while the truck was passing under a bridge over the road.

The old plane pictures and videos are stuck between the truck and the bridge.