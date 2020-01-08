Video: An attempt to smuggle drugs secretly to Qatar

Customs at Hamad International Airport thwarted the smuggling of a quantity of narcotic drugs, which were secretly smuggled into tea bags.

Airport customs added that the weight of the drug amounted to (5) kilos and (560) grams.

It is worth noting that the Hamad International Airport Customs Department has seized numerous attempts to smuggle banned items such as hashish, marijuana, and banned circulation, among others, which have varied in concealment methods and customs inspectors have been on the lookout.

The General Authority of Customs provides its employees with all means of continuous support and training so that they are aware of the latest smuggling methods and methods used by smugglers.