VIDEO: Car smashes into a Sidra store at a petrol station

Talabat launches the talabat mart in Qatar.
talabat, the leading food and grocery delivery app, has announced the launch of talabat mart in Qatar.
talabat mart is the organization’s Quick Commerce (q-commerce) concept, delivering groceries to customers within 30 minutes, 24/7, the company has said in a statement.
talabat mart, which was launched in Kuwait late last year, has started operations at three locations in Doha and is eyeing quick expansion in order to widen its delivery area to be able to service more customers.
Keeping in mind that safety remains the top priority in the community, talabat makes sure that all staff members
The weather report for the weekend in Qatar
On its weather report for the weekend, Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD) said that a relative drop in temperature is expected during the weekend by about 3-4 degree Celsius due to the fresh northwesterly wind over the country.
The weather department predicted hot weather conditions with some clouds during daytime and fine evenings. QMD also warned citizens and residents about strong wind and high seas at places inshore and offshore.
In the same post, QMD also mentioned that the expected maximum temperatures will range between 32-36 degree Celsius and the minimum will range between 23-27 degree