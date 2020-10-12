VIDEO: Car smashes into a Sidra store at a petrol station

A small pickup truck carrying a sheep broke into the Sidra store at a petrol station, severely damaging the store.

According to a video circulating on social media, the truck completely smashed the outside windows of the store, toppling the goods before they were blocked by the shelves of the store.

It was not known why the car broke into the Sidra store, but the car did not show its driver, but one sheep appeared on its trunk.

No human casualties were confirmed as a result of the accident.