Video Games Live in Doha!

Video Games Live returns to Doha featuring Tommy Tallarico and conductor Eimear Noone. It is an immersive concert with the technology, interactivity, synchronized cutting-edge video screen visuals featuring music from the video games of all time. Top orchestras and choirs from around the world will perform along with exclusive video footage and synchronized lighting, special fx with solo performers and more.

When: Friday, January 31 | 8pm – 10:30pm

Where: QNCC

