Video Games Live in Doha!

Cinema Under the Stars in Qatar!
This week at Cinema Under the Stars, Doha Film Institute will screen the story of the most felonious Gru and his minions. The movie is about Gru, a criminal mastermind, who adopts three orphans as pawns to carry out the biggest heist in history. His life takes an unexpected turn when the little girls see him as their potential father. the movie is family-friendly and keeps the kids and the adults entertained. Free screening!
When: Thursday, January 31 - Saturday, February 1 | 7pm
Where: MIA Park
For more info, click here
British Qatar tourism boss found hanged in a four-star hotel
A British Qatar tourism boss was found hanged in a four-star hotel on Christmas Day, a coroner heard today.
Marc Bennett had been a former managing director of Tui Sport and held the posts of director of trade relations and managing director of cruises at collapsed travel firm Thomas Cook.
The 52-year-old had moved to Qatar in 2012 to take up senior vice-president roles for Emirates and Dubai Tourism.
He had most recently worked as a senior vice-president of Discover Qatar and Qatar Holidays, a post he left in October.
