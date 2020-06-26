VIDEO: He killed his wife with the help of his friend

A premeditated murder that shook the Egyptian public during the last hours, perhaps we will not find anything like it except in the melodramatic cinemas witnessed by a village in Dakahlia Governorate, north of Cairo.

The victim is called Iman Adel, a student of the Faculty of Arts in her twenties, and I have always dreamed of like all girls of her age entering the nest of marriage and forming a family, but that dream turned into a nightmare after I found a dead body in her house located in the village of Mit Antar, after a marriage that resulted About him having a baby, who is less than 9 months old.

The story started when the police received a report from a person stating that he had found his wife murdered inside their house and that they went to the scene to investigate.

On examining the surveillance cameras, the police noticed that a person “wearing the niqab” went up to the victim’s residence, then left after a while, and identified him as Ahmed, working as a clothing store owned by her husband.

But the tragic story was not so simple as it appears, it turned out that the husband, Hussein, wanted to marry another woman, but Iman strongly refused, so he decided to get rid of her “without material losses”, and decided to arrange a story through which an ethical scandal would be attached to his wife so that he could divorce her without Costs.

The plan was to agree with one of his employees to go to their home and assault her to prove an illegal relationship that brought them together.

But the diabolical plan was a failure when Iman defended herself by shouting loudly, which frightened the worker and decided to kill her and already silenced her until she died near her baby.

On Wednesday, the public prosecutor ordered the imprisonment of the husband of the deceased Iman and the worker who committed the crime, against the background of accusing the husband of creating an incident of rape with the help of another, which is the incident that led to her death.

Investigations by the Public Prosecution revealed a picture of the perpetrator’s confession from the husband and worker confessions upon interrogation.

It was found that to implement what they agreed upon, the worker was dressed as a veiled woman, and he received from the husband a copy of the property gate key in the place of his residence, and the husband left the house key at his door on the day of the incident, so the worker was able to enter.

The prosecution, according to the newspaper “Al-Shorouk”, had examined the crime scene, and revealed that the victim’s body had witnessed the presence of abrasions with her neck and a wound on her face, according to “Al-Shorouk”.

The case is still pending completion of investigations and the report of the Forensic Medicine Authority has been received, while the story has sparked outrage on social media, which has been filled with comments requesting retribution for Iman.