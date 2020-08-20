Video: An “infernal” pit engulfs 21 cars in seconds

Chinese state media reported that a giant crater swallowed 21 cars, on Wednesday, after a road collapsed after midnight in the southwest of the country.

Video footage obtained by CCTV showed the moment when cars parked near a mall fell into a huge crater when the road in front of the building suddenly collapsed.

Fifteen vehicles were lifted and no injuries were reported, while an investigation into the cause of the accident began immediately.

Sichuan Province, through which the Yangtze River flows, was hit by a new wave of torrential rains, and Chinese authorities raised the emergency response to the maximum on Tuesday.