VIDEO: LG launches a new Unique phone

LG decided to break the stagnation of its phone sales recently and developed a new phone capable of working with 5G networks, with specifications that had not been presented on its smart devices before.

And many expect that the V60 ThinQ 5G, which LG unveiled suddenly, will become one of the most popular phones, because it meets the aspirations of many phone lovers, and carries competing technologies for the best Samsung and Apple phones.

Among the most prominent specifications of the phone:

Dust and water-resistant structure according to IP65 / 68, MIL-STD-810G.

– 6.8-inch P-OLED FullVision screen with 2460/1080 pixel resolution.

64 + 13-megapixel primary camera.

– 10-megapixel front camera with face recognition.

-Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, the most powerful processor currently available for phones.

– Snapdragon X55 5G Modem.

– Adreno 650 graphics processor.

– 8 GB RAM.

128/256 GB internal memory and microSD memory card slot, receiving 2 TB cards.

-5000mAh battery

-Qualcomm Quick Charge 4 battery charging.

– USB Type-C 3.1, 3.5mm headphone jack.

– NFC chip.

– Android 10 OS.