Where to Spend New Year 2020 in Qatar? 2019 is wrapping up and a new decade is on the horizon. New year's resolutions, new dreams, new hopes and new experiences will be born. A celebration of this new year is in order and we're going to tell you just how you can bring in the new year, the new decade: 2020. Scroll down and check out all the great ways you can welcome the new year 2020! Restaurant Packages Intercontinental Doha Coral Image credit: Intercontinental DohaRevel in the celebrations with an indulgent buffet and tunes from the restaurant's resident DJ as we all countdown to another