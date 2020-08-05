Video: Many killed and injured due to a massive explosion in Beirut

The death toll from a massive explosion in the Lebanese capital of Beirut has risen to 78, the country’s Health Ministry said early Wednesday.

A fire at a warehouse containing explosives at the Port of Beirut led to the blast, which leveled a three-story building and was heard across the city and its suburbs.

More than 3,000 people have been wounded, the ministry added.

Health Minister Hamad Hassan earlier announced that 63 people were killed and 3,000 others injured.

Many neighboring and regional countries including Turkey, Qatar and Libya offered help to Lebanon on Tuesday following the incident.

US President Donald Trump claimed that the devastating blast “looks like a terrible attack.”