Video: Qatar Customs seizes a huge amount of hashish

The General Authority of Customs was able to seize an amount of narcotic hashish at the customs of Ruwais Port, to confirm once again its ability and keenness to protect the security of the country and its children from narcotic substances.

The authority said on its Twitter account that the Maritime Customs Department thwarted the smuggling of a large amount of narcotic hashish at Ruwais Port customs. The contraband was hidden in a secret way in the spare tire of the refrigerator.

The authority added that when it was opened, it was found that there were 45 packed bags containing hashish, noting that the total weight of the seizures was 45.50 kg.

It is noteworthy that the General Authority of Customs in all its branches has seized numerous attempts to smuggle prohibited materials, such as hashish, marijuana, and tablets whose circulation is prohibited, and others, which varied in concealment methods, and customs inspectors were on the lookout.

The General Authority of Customs provides its employees with all means of support and continuous training so that they are aware of the latest methods and smuggling methods used by smugglers.