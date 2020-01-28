VIDEO: Is this the reason behind CoronaVirus?!

Amid the recent confusion caused by the Corona virus and questions about its source, the British newspaper “The Mirror” published a video clip of a Chinese man eating live frogs in a market in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

The newspaper published the video with the aim of highlighting the ideal opportunities these viruses and bacteria can provide.

The newspaper quoted experts as saying that “markets similar to those in the Chinese city of Wuhan can provide ideal opportunities for viruses and bacteria. While experts tracked the origin of the new” Corona “virus, many believed that pneumonia-like illness could be caused by eating live animals. .

For his part, a public health expert with the Chinese Council on Foreign Relations, Yanzhong Huang, said: “This is just part of Chinese culture. They love to eat anything alive, in addition to eating strange animals, can enhance male potency.”

The British newspaper pointed out that the Chinese markets, especially those that sell live animals, could be another contributing factor in the spread of the disease, as it is filled with a mixture of “urine” and “stool” and other bodily fluids of living and wild creatures, mixed with the blood of slaughtered animals, This provides ideal opportunities for viruses and bacteria to thrive.