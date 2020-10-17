Video: See what happened at an Arab shop 

Shopping in Doha
A surveillance camera documented the explosion of a cell phone battery in front of a mobile maintenance store owner in Tabuk, northern Saudi Arabia.

“Sabq” newspaper quoted the shop owner as saying that as soon as he examined the phone, it exploded in the face, causing minor injuries, and almost caused a fire in the store.

 