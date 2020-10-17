Video: See what happened at an Arab shop 

You are "just a commodity" in "Facebook" .. and this is your price!
You are "just a commodity" in "Facebook" .. and this is your price!
If you ask someone what Facebook is, the first definition that springs to mind will be that it is a social media network, a recent activity that no company has practiced in its current form for fifteen years.
But what does not occur to most people, despite its clarity, is that Facebook has a completely different economic activity and has existed for a very long time, which is that it is one of the largest advertising companies in the world.
According to the latest statistics of the site in June
Illegal materials caught at Hamad Airport
Illegal materials caught at Hamad Airport
Customs at Hamad International Airport arrested a passenger for possessing prohibited pills and narcotic materials.
In a video shared on social media, the department said that the items were hidden inside socks and other clothes.
The department seized 0.8 grams of cocaine, 24.7 grams of marijuana and 84 tablets of Lyrica.
The department has been issuing continuous warning against carrying illegal substances into the country.
Customs officers are provided with all means of support including the latest devices and continuous training to read body language of passengers and to be aware of the latest methods followed by smugglers.