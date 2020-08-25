Video.. The mask detection operation ousted a fraudulent gang in Qatar

After the increase in the phenomenon of SMS fraud, the Department of Combating Economic and Electronic Crimes formed a special team to search and investigate this phenomenon to reach the perpetrators and limit the spread of this crime.

This squad monitored and tracked the phones used in the crime and gathered the available evidence and information to monitor the criminal pattern and its development.

It also coordinated with the competent authorities to monitor any abnormal movement of funds in order to track the funds that the defendants were able to obtain from the victims in Qatar Central Bank and the Financial Information Unit.

It was found that more than 10 million riyals of the proceeds of this crime had been transferred outside the country.

Operation details

The squad was able to identify the suspects and those inside the country, and in coordination with the Public Prosecution Office, the necessary arrest and search warrants were issued.

The zero hours was determined in coordination with the Criminal Investigation Department, and by raiding the suspects’ hideouts, a number of them were seized inside the country, their places of residence, and the ties that bind between them and the defendants outside the country, and in possession of a large group of evidence, presentations and money obtained from the crime in a process that took more than six hours

Results of investigations

Investigations revealed the ambiguities of a large number of reports restricting the administration.

In addition, the identities of about 30 accused of the gangster organization behind these operations have been identified.

Banks in Qatar always warn against responding to calls, text messages, or any electronic messages such as WhatsApp messages or via e-mail from entities impersonating telecommunications companies or banks, and they request to provide them with confidential information regarding the ID card, bank card, or passwords.