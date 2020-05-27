VIDEO: Two new Samsung mobiles at cheap prices

“Samsung” company seeks before the end of this year to launch a wide range of middle-class phones, which are characterized by excellent features, and prices range between 130 and 300 dollars.

Among the devices expected from “Samsung” will be “Galaxy M31s” and “Gаlaxy M51”, which will carry the brands “SM-M317F” and “SM-M515F”, and they are supposed to be officially unveiled at the beginning of next June.

The two devices will also get water and dust-resistant structures, 4/6 GB RAM, 64/128 GB internal storage, 3.5 mm headphones, a fingerprint scanner built into the screen, satellite positioning systems, and two SIM cards, as for Their operating system will be “Android 10”, with “One UI 2.0” interfaces, and the battery will have a capacity of 4000 mAh.