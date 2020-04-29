VIDEO: Uncovering one of the best phones soon

The Chinese mobile phone giant Meizu, has announced the eighth of May next year to reveal its latest phone, which will compete with the phones of Huawei and Samsung.

According to the leaks, the Meizu 17 will come with a quad-lens camera among the best camera phones, including the Sony IMX686 sensor with Quad Bayer technology, and this camera is equipped with the automatic image stabilization technology and the feature of measuring the depth of the image.

This phone will also be the first device that this company presents with a screen with a refresh rate of 90 hertz, which makes it a suitable device for electronic gaming enthusiasts, and an excellent phone to surf the Internet very quickly.

It will provide Meizu 17 with an eight-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and an LPDRR5 RAM that will enable it to work with 5G cellular networks.

Among the distinguished technologies that he will also receive is a 4,500 mAh battery that can be charged via a fast charger (30 watts), in addition to two ports for calling cards, satellite positioning service, a receiver for FM radio signals, an NFC chip for electronic payment and data transfer, as well as a scanner Fast performance fingerprint in-screen.