Video: Watch what happened at Hamad Port

The General Customs Authority, represented by the maritime customs in Hamad Port, managed today to foil the smuggling of a large quantity of prohibited tombak.

The Customs Authority published a video on its Twitter account, in which it said that the maritime customs in Hamad Port thwarted the smuggling of a quantity of the narcotic Tombak, the contraband was hidden in a secret way inside a shipment of cotton mattresses.

The authority added that the number of seizures reached 1,102 parcels of tombak, and the total weight of the prohibited substance reached 1,653 kilograms.