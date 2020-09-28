VIDEO: Watch what did Qatar customs catch

The General Customs Authority, represented by the maritime customs in Hamad Port, managed to thwart the smuggling of a large amount of narcotic substance, as part of successive seizures at various customs outlets.

The authority published a tweet on its Twitter account, accompanied by a video, in which it said that “the maritime customs in Hamad Port thwarted the smuggling of a quantity of prohibited tobacco material. The contraband was hidden in a secret way inide the shipment of flour (wheat).”

The authority indicated that 1415 packages of the prohibited substance were seized, and the total weight of the tmobak reached 2,122.5 kilograms.

The authority has achieved tangible development in the process of control and follow-up and has reached advanced stages in combating smuggling at the local and regional levels, by adopting modern intelligence methods and advanced technological techniques, and customs ports are committed to implementing all precautionary measures and preventive precautions to ensure the protection of the country from the Coronavirus.

It is worth noting that the successive achievements achieved by the General Authority of Customs are taking confident steps towards developing performance at work by providing customs ports with advanced inspection devices and introductory and educational courses for customs inspection personnel that qualify them to know the most important methods and means of global smuggling to monitor and thwart any attempts to smuggle that could breach security in the country And that is to preserve its stability and safety.