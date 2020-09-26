Video: Watch what happened to this man at Sealine Beach

This visitor did not realize that his picnic in Sealine Beach with his family might end up in the sand after his car tires were planted in the thick sands, and while he was standing confused and alone, he did not know what to do, Aoun’s team went out to cross the sea at Sealine Beach to offer a helping hand to the visitor and his family.

The stranded young man describes his experience with some anxiety because it is the first time that he is exposed to that situation, while one of Aoun’s team volunteers was busy venting stuck car tires from the air, or what is known as “car winding” to a certain extent.

Abdullah Al-Malki, a member of the Buraq Qatar team, explains how to remove the car that is embedded in the sand by venting the car’s tire to 15 degrees, and then the four-wheel drive of the car must be started little by little until the car comes out and continues its normal course in the sand.

The Aoun Rescue Team is one of the most prominent volunteer teams that work to help visitors to beaches, land and remote areas, whose vehicles are subjected to instigation, drowning in water, fuel cuts, or those who are misleading their destination in remote areas. 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, without interruption, to provide all the rescue services that others need.