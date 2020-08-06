Video: watch what the Qatari Customs seized

The General Authority of Customs announced its success in thwarting the smuggling of a quantity of narcotic marijuana into the crushed pepper cans, to confirm once again its ability and concern to protect the security of the country and its children from narcotic substances.

The authority published a video on its account on Twitter, in which it said that the customs of air freight thwart the smuggling of a quantity of narcotic marijuana, which was hidden in a secret manner.

Customs added that the number of seized items amounted to 4 preserving bags, and the total weight of seized items reached 200 grams.