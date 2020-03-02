VIDEO: You’ll not believe where Kuwait places corona victims 

People holding this nationality can't enter Qatar
In the light of the spread of COVID 19, Qatar has imposed temporary entrance restriction on those coming from Egypt, reported Qatar News Agency.
"As a public health measure, the State of Qatar has imposed a temporary entrance restriction to its territories on all those who are coming from Egypt through intermediate points. The measure is temporary due to the spread of COVID-19," the QNA quoted a Government Communications Office statement on Sunday.
Finally a vaccine against Coronavirus!
News is spreading on the first vaccine against the coronavirus is ready to start testing on humans
News said, that scientist expects to begin the clinical trial with 20 to 25 healthy subjects by the end of April to evaluate the vaccine's safety and efficacy against infection.
That would mark a three-month period between vaccine design and human testing, with first results becoming available as early as July.
Many rugmakers also are racing to develop vaccines against the coronavirus.