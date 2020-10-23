Violation caught on Qatar streets

During the inspection rounds, the General Control Department of the Municipal Control Department in the Al-Daayen municipality caught a public cleanliness violation, which is the leakage of materials from a truck while it is traveling on a public road, and the truck driver’s failure to use the protection cover tightly, which led to the leakage of the content of the materials being transported. This is a violation of the provisions of the Public Hygiene Law, and legal measures have been taken in this regard.

Al-Daayen Municipality calls on all transportation companies and companies implementing infrastructure projects to adhere to Law No. 18 of 2017 regarding public cleanliness to ensure that the streets are kept clean.