Violent video: kid hands are chopped by a gang

People in Jordan are demanding tougher laws to punish the perpetrators of a brutal assault on a 16-year-old boy that caused widespread outrage across the country.

The hideous crime happened in Zarqa city, east of Amman, on Tuesday.

The teenager was brutally assaulted by a group of men who chopped off both his hands and mutilated his face, apparently in revenge for a murder allegedly committed by his father.

According to a local media outlet, which talked the victim, he was kidnapped by a 10-strong group while on his way to the market to buy bread for his mother.

The perpetrators allegedly took him to a house, where he said he was attacked with machetes.



After mutilating him, the group left him there, the report said, adding that they then bagged his chopped off limbs and sent it to his mother.

The perpetrators also filmed the crime and posted it on social media. The video went viral before Jordanian authorities issued an urgent decision banning the circulation of the footage, due to the brutal scenes.

Local media said the attack was in retaliation to a murder that took place in Zarqa, allegedly committed by the victim’s father, who is currently in prison.

Activists believe this punishment is not severe enough for such a brutal crime against a teenager and demanded it is toughened.