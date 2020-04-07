VIVO to launch a mobile that will destroy Huawei

The Chinese company, VIVO, is preparing to launch a smartphone designed to be the strongest competitor to Huawei phones in the market.

According to the leaks, the Vivo Y50 is supposed to be offered at a price of approximately $ 250, and it is equipped with a 6.3-inch LCD screen with a FHD + display, in addition to a water and dust-proof structure protected by shock and scratches.

The device will be powered by Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor, 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage expandable.

The device is expected to be equipped with a battery with a capacity of 5000 mA and fast charger (18 watt), a USB-C port for charging and data transmission, a fingerprint scanner, an NFC chip for electronic payment, satellite positioning systems, and two cards for communication.

The main camera will be quad-lens with a accuracy of (13 + 8 + 2 + 2) megapixels, and the front camera accurately 16 megapixels and face recognition feature.