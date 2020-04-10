Vodafone activates the Internet and free calls for 30 days

Vodafone Qatar expressed its thanks and appreciation to all those working, women and men, tirelessly, in order to maintain the security and safety of the country against the spread of the Corona virus (Covid-19), through its keenness to provide all the communication they need to do their work in saving lives As a sign of its support, and as part of its commitment to keep Qatar connected, Vodafone activated the Internet and unlimited local calls for 30 days free of charge to all eligible employees from the following entities: Ministry of Interior; Qatar Armed Forces; Civil Defense; Hamad Medical Corporation; Emiri Guard; and lines Qatar Airways; Lekhwia; and device State security; schools; the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, the Ministry of Public Health, and the Primary Health Care Corporation.

Vodafone Qatar reported: “To those working around the clock to keep us safe, we say thank you, they deserve our deep gratitude for their honorable service to our beloved country Qatar. As part of our emergency national response to the Corona virus, and in appreciation of their sacrifices, we are taking this initiative to help keep them Contact In the coming days and weeks, all employees working in the institutions and entities mentioned above will receive this offer automatically. Each customer concerned with the same offer will also receive a short text message to activate it. Anyone who has not received the text message or who are not Vodafone customers can sell D, and wish to activate the offer, visit the link www.vodafone.qa/ForQatarar.