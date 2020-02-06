 Vodafone launches OnePlus 7T Pro offers

Vodafone announced the exclusive launch in Qatar of the OnePlus flagship smartphone, OnePlus 7T Pro, available now in select Vodafone stores and online shop priced at QR2,699.

For a limited time to celebrate the launch of OnePlus 7T Pro, customers who purchase the device will also be given free earbuds worth QR100.

Very popular amongst its community of users and fans, OnePlus creates beautifully-designed devices with premium build quality and high-performance hardware. The latest flagship packs the best of everything.

The OnePlus 7T Pro key highlights include a fluid display screen. The OnePlus 7T Pro’s immersive edge-to-edge display boasts a 90Hz refresh rate for unmatched smoothness. Whether you are playing intense games, or just browsing the web, everything is more impressive in borderless 90Hz.

With a triple camera, it is an all in one photography studio: From vast landscapes to dramatic backlit portraits, capture everything in stunning clarity with the superior versatility of three independent cameras – 48MP main camera, 16MP and 117 degree field of view ultra-wide camera, and 8MP 3x Telephoto camera.

With lightning-fast UFS 3.0 storage and RAM boost, coupled with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus, the OnePlus 7T Pro pairs flagship hardware with refined software for fast, smooth performance. The Warp Charge 30T gives you 68% charging of its 4,085mAh battery in around 30 minutes, more than enough to get you through the day.

The 6.67-inch matte finish device comes in stunning Haze Blue colour. Seamlessly designed, with curved glass on the front and back, it is thin, solid, and comfortable to hold.