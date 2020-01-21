Vodafone offers on iPhone announced

Getting the latest iPhone has now become easy, safe and secure with the Vodafone Trade-in Programme, it was announced yesterday.

Customers can trade in any iPhone starting with the iPhone 5 for a credit toward the purchase of the new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Customers have to take the iPhone/s they want to trade in to one of the following Vodafone retail stores for valuation: Villagio Mall, Mall of Qatar, Landmark, City Center, Al Khor, Al Wakra, Khratiyat, LuLu D-Ring, Lulu Gharaffa, Al Fourossiya, and The Pearl.

Customers can trade up to three iPhones for the purchase of a new one. The final sale value will be based on fixed criteria such as iPhone model, device functionality, battery functionality and screen intactness.

To trade in their phones safely and securely, customers should log out of iCloud, remove their SIM or memory card, delete all personal information and reset to Factory Settings.