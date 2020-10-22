Vodafone Qatar has launched a new shop

Vodafone Qatar has launched a one-stop-shop for purchasing digital gaming cards on the gaming app Gamester, which will allow users to purchase hundreds of digital cards from PlayStation, Apple, iTunes, Xbox, Google Play, Steam and many other popular gaming apps at ‘the best price in Qatar’.

Vodafone Qatar partnered with PayThem, a local technology company specialising in electronic voucher distribution software solutions, to create this innovative digital cards shop on the Gamester platform, the company said in a statement yesterday.

Vodafone Qatar customers, both postpaid and prepaid, can purchase the digital cards through their Vodafone plan and all other customers can make purchases via credit card. Customers can access Gamester on the Android App store or at www.gamester.qa.

The new digital store on Gamester adds to the platform’s unique all-you-can-play bundle offer of over 1,000 native and HTML5 games suitable for all age groups. Collectively, these games available in Gamester have already clocked over a billion downloads around the world. Gamester also includes curated news media services in addition to five editorial categories.

With Gamester, Vodafone is offering the gaming community access to games and digital cards all on a single platform.