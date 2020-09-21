Vodafone Qatar has launched a stylish new Watch

Vodafone Qatar has launched the stylish new Huawei Watch Fit for an active lifestyle at the retail price of QR399, available at Vodafone’s retail stores located in Villaggio and Landmark, plus online at www.vodafone.qa/accessories.

The Huawei Watch Fit comes with a large 1.64-inch AMOLED square display and comes with over 130 different gorgeous watch faces in three stylish colours including Mint Green, Sakura Pink and Graphite Black.

Huawei’s latest smartwatch comes with a battery that can last up to 10 days. Additionally, the Huawei Watch Fit supports Huawei’s fast charging technology. One five-minute charge can sustain the smartwatch for an entire day of typical use, while just half an hour will charge the battery to 70 percent.

The Huawei Watch Fit monitors and tracks your health with real-time accurate data. You can keep track of your relaxation data, thanks to the Huawei TruRelax technology that provides 24/7 pressure monitoring.

Also, the Huawei TruSleep 2.0 technology helps in measuring sleep quality, which includes real-time heart rate tracking, breathing during sleep and big data analytics. Lastly, The Huawei Watch Fit introduces Huawei TruSeen 4.0 heart rate monitoring technology, which can monitor your heart rate continuously, quickly and accurately.

The Huawei Watch Fit comes with a range of fitness tracking features that provide an effortless and new active lifestyle. The animated personal trainer is just one of its unique fitness features. The smartwatch comes with 12 animated fitness courses and 44 standardised fitness exercises. It also supports 96 workout modes, 11 professional sports modes and 85 free sports modes.