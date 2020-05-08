Vodafone Qatar is offering all customers free premium access

Vodafone Qatar is offering all its customers ‘free premium access’ to the latest video on demand (VOD) content on the ‘Shoof’ digital entertainment mobile app – without being charged for data usage.

The unique, one-of-a-kind offer is exclusive to Vodafone customers using the Shoof app, throughout the holy month of Ramadan.

The VOD content offering includes the latest Turkish series dubbed in Arabic from Blu TV and other popular movies.

Downloading the Shoof app unlocks access to more than 100 live TV channels, more than 70 radio and FM channels from across the world, including Radio Olive and Radio Suno, and premium VOD content. Subscribers gain access to a huge library of Turkish and Arabic content from Blu TV, 3,000+ movies and series from Eros Now; 1,000+ movies from Hungama Play as well as premium Nepali movies.

Shoof content is available in multiple languages including Arabic, Nepali, Hindi, Bengali and other South Asian languages.

The international mobile balance transfer feature on the Shoof app lets Vodafone subscribers quickly and easily send mobile credit to loved ones back home from their credit balance in Qatar.

The Shoof app is available to download now from the Google Play and the App store for both Android and iOS users.