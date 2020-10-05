Vodafone Qatar launched a service to save a large amount of internet

Vodafone Qatar launched the U packages, which are the first monthly subscription packages of its kind in terms of saving a large amount of Internet, local and international minutes, in addition to the ability to specify the Internet and minutes according to the needs of the customer every month. For the first time in Qatar, subscribers to the new U packages will be able to select Internet and local calling minutes within the framework of the same package, easily, through the My Vodafone app, and these unique packages come with many additional benefits: customers can keep unused internet for the next month, and control the bill by setting maximum spending.

“Every consumer has unique needs, especially when it comes to telecommunications services. Hence, we have designed the U packages based on our belief that consumers are better able to understand their specific needs,” said Diego Camberus, Chief Operating Officer of Vodafone Qatar. In short, the U packages allow the customer to make a decision when using the monthly subscription packages and enhance the value that they get, because they alone know what they want exactly. ”And starting from 115 Qatari riyals per month for u start package, customers can specify the internet and the minutes of local connection for the original package according to Their needs, such as “8 GB and 150 local minutes” or “5 GB and 750 local minutes”. The u plus package starts at a price of 165 Qatari riyals per month and allows customers to choose between “16 GB and 400 local minutes”, or “10 GB and 1300 local minutes”, or other options, and the U-Pack provides the customer with the opportunity to choose up to 300 international minutes for the country that interests them. : Philippines, Bangladesh, Pakistan, India, and other countries.