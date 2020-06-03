Vodafone Qatar launched: Buy now and pay later

Vodafone Qatar, in cooperation with Qatar National Bank QNB, launched a new installment plan “Buy now, pay later”, which allows customers to purchase the latest devices, such as smartphones, portable Wi-Fi and accessories, and pay later in convenient monthly installments, and customers, who They are provided with a QNB credit card, from purchasing the device of their choice, and paying in monthly or three month credit card installments through QNB FlexiPlan. The value of the purchase for each product must be up to 500 Qatari Riyals or more, and around that, said Mr. Diego Camperos, Chief Operating Officer of Vodafone Qatar: “Vodafone is constantly looking for innovative ways to make our products and services accessible to everyone.” Now offer to buy, pay later from Vodafone is a convenient monthly installment plan in partnership with QNB, which gives customers the flexibility to purchase the best devices and accessories from Vodafone immediately, and pay later in easy installments. For her part, Ms. Heba Al Tamimi, General Manager of Retail Banking Services at QNB, said: “QNB credit cards provide The best products and services in its class, bring delight to our customers. FlexiPlan is one of these products, and is designed to allow customers to purchase high-cost holdings at 0% interest and at no fee to place an order. Since its launch, thousands of QNB customers across Qatar have benefited from this service. We are pleased to work with Vodafone Qatar to provide more flexibility when paying for its customers, giving them a wider choice to enjoy their digital lifestyle. ”