Vodafone Qatar launches a service during Ramadan

Vodafone Qatar has launched a new digital communication platform Sawa, to encourage everyone to participate in the charitable giving campaign during the holy month of Ramadan, in a spirit of giving and inspiring the community to participate, Vodafone Qatar will donate every week a sum of money to one of the three charities: Qatar Charity, Qatar Red Crescent, education above all . Each 100 points won by playing on the Sawa platform will be equivalent to a donation of 1 QR. Therefore, the more people who play on the platform, the more chances the Vodafone will reach the goal of the donation.

Sawa will give participants opportunities to play in a range of games and activities, including daily polls, simple questions, a set of quizzes, word puzzles, and the speed of buttons. Participants will have an opportunity to win prizes, as the first three players will be chosen in the week, and they will be given prizes at the end of Ramadan. The winner of the highest score at the end of the competition will win the grand prize of QR 25,000.

With the launch of the “Sawa” platform, Vodafone Qatar combines fun and charitable work in a new and innovative way, and continues to play its role as a pioneer in the field of digital participation. Vodafone Qatar reported: “In the holy month of Ramadan every year, especially this year, which is characterized by limited community activities We are trying to bring people together and encourage them to act positively, by doing more to give back to the community. Starting this week, the public can help us reach our goal of donating 140,000 Qatari riyals to the Qatar Charity.

The Sawa platform reminds us that together in all circumstances, even in giving, everyone can join to help us support the work of these three charities for the benefit of the most needy, and every week, once Vodafone Qatar reaches the goal of donating, the company will announce the charity, The goal of the donation is for the following week, and the “Sawa” platform can be accessed from Vodafone via the Internet, as well as on mobile devices using the link sawa.vf.qa and through the My Vodafone application.