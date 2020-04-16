Vodafone Qatar launches free services during the quarantine

Mohammed Mohsen Al-Yafie, head of the public sector at Vodafone Qatar, explained that the company offered many free offers to its customers, in addition to enhancing the internet capacity during the emerging crisis of the Corona virus and the large number of people sitting in their homes in light of the precautionary measures taken by the state to limit the spread of “Covid 19”.

He said during intervention with the “Our Life” program on Qatar TV today evening Wednesday: We were expecting this from the beginning with the activation of the system of remote work and distance education, as well as recommendations for the policy of social separation, so I became more people today in their homes and as a result of these policies there has become a great demand for service The Internet and access to content on various platforms in different countries of the world.

He added: Therefore, from the beginning, Vodafone Qatar has strengthened its internet capacity in its main network and launched a large number of free offers for its customers to be in direct contact with their families and their families around the world and facilitate their access to different platforms.

He pointed out that the company has taken steps to serve its customers, saying: Because of the huge demand on the Internet and the changes that occurred in the presence of customers geographically after the Ministry of Health opened a large number of hospitals and health facilities, whether permanent or temporary, then there was a geographical change in customer presence and Vodafone responded Qatar is so immediate that it has enhanced coverage in these new places and increased capacity there, and our engineers work around the clock to respond to any requirements or changes.