Waitress receives unbelievable TIPS!

The start of the year 2020 was not unusual for a waitress in a restaurant in the United States of America, as she received a pleasant surprise.

And the waitress Daniel Franzoni, who is in the town of Alpina, Michigan, revealed to the local newspaper, Alpina News, that a man and his wife entered the restaurant “Thunder Bay River” in Alpina, last Sunday, and the bill was $ 23, but when she collected the amount she was surprised that they left a tip for her Fantastically, it is $ 2020.