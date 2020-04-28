Warning about weather in Qatar tomorrow

The Department of Meteorology Tuesday warned of unsettled weather conditions from Wednesday until the beginning of next week.

Clouds are expected to increase gradually from Wednesday until the beginning of next week with chances of intermittent scattered rains ranging mostly between light to moderate in intensity which can become thundery at places at times, said the weather report.

The wind during this period will be mainly Northeasterly to Southeasterly and can be fresh to strong at some places with speed ranging between 15-25 kt gusting to 30 kt. Wave height is expected rise to more than 10 ft offshore during thunderstorms.

Maximum temperatures expected to range between 33-39 ْ C and the minimums between 26-29 ْ C in different areas.

The Meteorology department urged all to be careful and to follow latest updates through its official accounts as this transitional period is known for fast weather fluctuations.