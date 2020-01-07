Watch Qatar skies on Jan. 10, 2020

The first lunar eclipse of this year will occur on the evening of Friday, January 10, 2020, it will end at midnight on Saturday, January 10; where its greatest time will occur with the time of full moon phase of Hijric month “Jumada I 1441 H”. Qatar Calendar House (QCH) announced.

The coming lunar eclipse will be Penumbral lunar eclipse type; where about 90% of the full moon will inside Earth’s penumbra area during the peak of the Penumbral eclipse.

Moreover, the total duration of the Penumbral lunar eclipse’s phases will be 4 hours, and 4 minutes.

This type of eclipse need to telescope to can observe it, because the Moon’s color will be only changing, and the Earth will not hide any part of Moon.

The Penumbral lunar eclipse will start on the evening of Friday and end on midnight of next day; where the penumbral phase of lunar eclipse will start over Qatar sky at 8:08 Pm Doha local time, while the peak of lunar eclipse will occur at 10:10 Pm, and the penumbral phase will end after midnight of Saturday by 12 min. Doha local time.