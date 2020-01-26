Watch the illusions in Qatar!

Enter the world of illusions and spark your sense of wonder from the various interactive illusions, displays, and rooms inside the Museum of Illusions. The fun doesn’t have to stop once you leave the museum because you have a chance to take home any of their Dilemma games and souvenirs.

In collaboration with Qatar Animal Welfare Society (QAWS), the museum has recently started a new initiative to help people be reminded that a dog or cat is in need of a permanent home. Their Dilemma Games, educational toys available at the museum gift shop, are embellished with the pictures of cute dogs and cats with the words “Please adopt me” and the contact number.

Event Details:

Location: Museum of Illusions Doha, The Gate Mall, Omar Al-Mukhtar St, Doha, Qatar

Time: Saturday to Thursday: 9 am to 10 pm; Friday: 1 pm to 10 pm

Ticket Purchase: At the door

Price: Adult: 80 QAR; Kids: 60 QAR (3 to 15 years old); Family: 220 QAR (2 adults/2 kids); Special Needs: 40 QAR

Website: http://www.museumofillusions.qa/