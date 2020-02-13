Watch: Video shows ice cream shop robbery

Social media users shared a video showing a burglary in an ice cream parlor in the US state of Texas.

The thief entered the store and tried to take the money from the safe, to hold the shop owner’s hand and prevent him from stealing the money.

At that point, the shop owner’s wife walked out from the inside, made a weapon in the face of the thief and shot him to flee.

“I hope the thief has learned the lesson and will not do this again,” said the shop owner’s wife.

She added that she was terrified despite carrying a weapon, but she was reassured because her children were inside and that would not harm them.

Police sources indicated that the thief was responsible for at least 7 robberies in the area.