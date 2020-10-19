Watch what Qatar Airways did in the sky!

An all-women crewed Think Pink Qatar Airways flight created a special message in the Qatar sky.

The Think Pink Flight QR 9901 in a special surprise to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month drew a ribbon (with its flight path) in the sky which can be seen on the real-time air traffic tracker Flight Radar.

“The Boeing Airplane 787 Dreamliner has been instrumental to rebuilding our network, and we’re using this aircraft for today’s #ThinkPink flight to support #BreastCancerAwarenessMonth,” tweeted the national carrier on its social media.