Watch what Qatar has made in Russia

“Russia Today” website has chosen the Qatari Armed Forces team participating in the Biathlon Tank Competition hosted by Albino Square in the suburbs of Moscow to promote the activities of the international competition.

According to the video broadcast by “Russia Today”, the Qatari team showed high discipline and succeeded in driving the tank between a number of barriers on an unpopulated road with great ingenuity. The fans of the competition with a high hit accuracy, compared to what the opposing team achieved.

The Qatari Armed Forces are participating, for the first time, in the Military Games competition of Biathlon Tank Races 2020, held in the Russian Federation.

This competition is held annually, with the participation of (16) countries, and will continue until the sixth of next September.

The competition opened its activities on August 23 at the Alabeno Training Square on the outskirts of Moscow.

On August 17, a draw ceremony was held for the races in which 16 teams participated, including Qatar.

The teams were divided into two battalions. The 1st Battalion included the teams of Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Russia, Serbia and Uzbekistan.

As for the second battalion, Abkhazia, Vietnam, Qatar, Laos, Myanmar (formerly Burma), Tajikistan, Congo, and South Ossetia entered them.