Weather expected during the weekend

In its weather forecast for the weekend, Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD) predicted hot daytime with some clouds and slight dust at times. On Friday, QMD cautioned residents and citizens about strong wind with high sea at northern areas at first, offshore.

The minimum and maximum temperatures for the next two days will vary between 33 degrees Celsius and 43 degrees Celsius respectively.

On Friday, the wind is expected to blow northwesterly to northeasterly at 8 KT to 18 KT and will reach to 22 KT at some places at times.

On Saturday, the wind is expected to blow northwesterly to northeasterly at 6 KT to 16 KT inshore, and southeasterly to northeasterly at 3 KT to 12 KT and may reach to 18 KT to the east areas, offshore.

Sea heights on Friday will vary from 2-3ft and will rise to 4ft at first inshore and will reach to 7ft at noth areas at first, offshore.

On Saturday, sea heights will be from 1-3ft inshore and will reach to 5ft to the east areas offshore.

Visibility will be 4 kilometres to 8 kilometres on both days.