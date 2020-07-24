Weather in Qatar in the coming days

The minimum and maximum temperatures for the next two days will vary between 33 degrees Celsius and 41 degrees Celsius respectively.

On Friday, QMD predicted thundery rain associated with sudden strong wind in the afternoon.

On Saturday, it will be hazy at places at first followed by hot daytime with some clouds and a chance of rain in western areas by afternoon.

The wind is expected to blow mainly easterly 5 to 15 KT and will reach 30 KT during thundery rain.

Sea heights will vary from 1ft to 3ft inshore and 2ft to 5ft offshore.

Visibility will mainly be 4 kilometres to 8 kilometres and less at some places.