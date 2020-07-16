Weather in Qatar over the weekend

In its weather forecast for the weekend, Qatar Meteorology Department predicted misty weather at some places at first and hot temperature with slight dust and some clouds during daytime. At night, a relatively humid weather is expected.

The minimum and maximum temperatures for the next two days will vary between 32 degrees Celsius and 43 degrees Celsius respectively.

On Friday, the wind is expected to blow at less than 5 KT at first then becoming northwesterly to northeasterly at 5 to 15 KT.

On Saturday, the wind is expected to blow southwesterly at less than 6 KT then becoming southeasterly to northeasterly at 5 to 15 KT.

Sea heights will vary from 1ft to 3ft for the next two days.

Visibility will be 4 kilometers to 8 kilometers inshore and will decrease to 3 kilometers at first offshore.

QMD urged everyone to keep safe during hot weather conditions. Some safety precautions during this summer include drinking plenty of fluids, wearing lightweight and light coloured clothing to reflect the sunlight. QMD is also advising people to try to avoid outdoor activities and direct sunlight.

Parents are also reminded not to leave children unattended in a vehicle. Outdoor workers are also encouraged to take rest breaks in the shade.