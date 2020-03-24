Weather in Qatar in coming days

Cloud amount is expected to increase gradually over the country from Wednesday, March 25, and on Thursday and Friday there is a chance of light and scattered rain.

In a tweet the Qatar Meteorology said that a state of atmospheric instability is expected to affect the country on March 28-29 due to extension of low pressure system over the region.

During this time the weather becomes partly cloudy to cloudy with favourable conditions of rain that might be thundery at times accompanied with strong wind and hail in some areas.

The prevailing wind during this period is southeasterly to easterly and fresh to strong wind ranging in speed between 12 to 22 KT gusting to 30 KT at times (especially during thunderstorms) might cause blowing dust in open areas and a gradual rise in temperature.

Marine warning will be in effect from Friday night as wave height expected to exceed 10FT during thunderstorms.